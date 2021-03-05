Rain on the way before the weekend, Then more sunshine

Friday is starting dry, but rain is on the way for the evening.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures started a bit warmer today with all locations in the 40s. Clouds will be building in all day today. Between the clouds, temperatures will heat into the low 70s. Showers will start to move in from west to east around 5 pm, so grab your umbrella now. The rain will be on and off until about 2 am and rain totals are expected to be less than 1 inch. The shower activity will be scattered, so some areas may be missed altogether. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Up Next: Rain chances for Saturday are just the leftovers from Friday with the best chance for rain between midnight and 5 am. After that, Saturday will be mostly dry and a bit cooler with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Next week, temperatures will slowly climb into the 70s and 80s. The best chance for rain next week will be on Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!