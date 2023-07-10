Latest Weather Blog
Raffle to benefit Central officer who was dragged by a vehicle
CENTRAL - Tickets are being sold for a raffle that will raise funds to help a Central officer who was struck and injured while on duty last month.
The Shaine Powers benefit will give the first prize winner a new Zuma motorized scooter. Second prize is a Ruger 10-22 rifle.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the City of Central main office, located at 13421 Hooper Road, Suite 8, in Central.
The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
Powers has been a Central police officer for five years. He was seriously hurt when the driver of a vehicle he stopped at a BREC park put the car in drive and sped off, striking Powers' leg.
Powers underwent surgery at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery. He was released from the hospital last week.
Anyone with information on the driver who struck Powers asked to call the Central Police Department at (225) 367-1254 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD breaks up group of stunt drivers on Friday night; 26 cars...
-
Gubernatorial forum discusses using church-based after-school programs to elevate youth
-
Ascension Parish wants to know how $1.2B of federal funds for flood...
-
6-year-old shot when leaving meal after funeral service
-
Capitol High celebrates comeback with recruitment block party