Raccoon falls through the ceiling at LSU dining hall

BATON ROUGE - Students eating in a dining hall at LSU got a huge shock Wednesday night when a raccoon came crashing through the ceiling.

According to the LSU Reville, the animal caused chaos at the 459 Dining Hall on campus while students were eating dinner. Several videos posted to social media show people standing on chairs and tables as staff tried to corral the creature.

Students who showed up during the incident thought the story was just a rumor until they saw the raccoon run under their tables and climb onto their book sacks.

One TikTok video shared to Twitter by TigerTV showed someone trying to catch the raccoon in a garbage can before another person came up from behind and hit it with a broom. Several students expressed concern for the animal's safety.

?? Raccoon on the loose!

A raccoon was seen dining in the 459 tonight during its hours of normal operation. TikTok user adrianne.bajon captured the video and shared it to the platform. See below: pic.twitter.com/kMbLSlQK0s — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) February 17, 2022

Animal Control eventually arrived and was able to safely capture the raccoon.