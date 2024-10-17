Quarterback Drew Brees inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS - Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees was inducted on Thursday to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. Brees became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history throughout his 15 year career with the black and gold.

Brees holds the record for completion percentage in a season after completing 74.4% of his passes in 2018. He is also second all-time in passing completions (10,551), passing touchdowns (571) and passing yards (80,358).

Brees signed with the Saints in 2006 after shoulder surgery from an injury he sustained playing quarterback for the San Diego Chargers. Four season later in 2009, Brees and head coach Sean Payton would bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans for the very first time after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44.

"No matter where we live, no matter where we go, for the rest of time... When people ask our kids where they're from, they are from NEW ORLEANS." pic.twitter.com/vmZgsAIGda — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 17, 2024

Brees' Saints Hall of Fame induction comes on the same day that Payton returns to New Orleans, but this time as the Denver Broncos head coach. This is the first time Payton has faced his former team since leaving New Orleans in 2021. The Saints host the Broncos in the Superdome on Thursday night at 7:15 P.M.