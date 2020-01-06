QB Tua Tagovailoa leaving Alabama for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA - After months of speculation, star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced he will forego his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa announced his decision in a news conference alongside Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Monday morning.

The championship-winning quarterback was initially slated to be the #1 overall pick of the upcoming draft going into the 2019 season. But that changed with rise of LSU's Joe Burrow and a season-ending hip injury late in the year.

Many speculated how the injury might affect Tagovailoa's draft stock and whether the QB would stay at the university another year because of it.

While Burrow is now expected to take up the Cincinnati Bengal's #1 overall pick, Tagovailoa is still likely to be taken early in the draft after his years of success in college.