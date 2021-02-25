QB Russell Wilson open to playing in New Orleans

Photo: Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0

Star quarterback Russell Wilson has told his agent he's open to being traded to a handful of teams, one of them being the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Seahawks quarterback has told his agent he still wants to play in Seattle, but he is open to a trade to some select landing spots: the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Due to the way Wilson's current contract is structured, Seattle cannot trade him to another team without him first signing off on the destination.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

The news come after multiple reports suggesting a growing rift between Wilson and the Seahawks.

While it sill seems like a longshot, New Orleans would be a prime landing spot for Wilson should Drew Brees ultimately decide to retire. Though while many expect Brees to hang up the pads this offseason, the longtime New Orleans QB has not made an official announcement.