56°
Latest Weather Blog
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
BATON ROUGE - Max Johnson, who was LSU's starting quarterback for most of the 2021 season, has announced plans to leave the Tigers.
Johnson, who took over under center after quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an off-season injury, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.
LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.— Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021
Trending News
Johnson played in all 12 games of the regular season and finished with 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. He completed 225 of 373 pass attempts this season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Area Chamber predicts local economy is on its way to...
-
Constable allowed to return to work despite pending criminal charges raises concern...
-
WATCH: Woman fires gun inside beauty store after employee confronts her over...
-
USS KIDD remembers Pearl Harbor, invites public to attend Tuesday observance
-
Woman caught stealing wigs, pulls gun on beauty store employee
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge