QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Max Johnson, who was LSU's starting quarterback for most of the 2021 season, has announced plans to leave the Tigers.

Johnson, who took over under center after quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an off-season injury, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

Johnson played in all 12 games of the regular season and finished with 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. He completed 225 of 373 pass attempts this season.