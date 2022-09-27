Latest Weather Blog
Public meeting set on Old Hammond Hwy. widening project
BATON ROUGE – A public meeting will be held on Thursday to present proposed alternatives on widening Old Hammond Highway.
The widening will expand the highway from two lanes to four lanes with access management changes along the Old Hammond Highway from Boulevard De Province to Millerville Road.
The City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage, the Green Light Plan, the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are hosting the meeting. Officials will be at the meeting to address comments and questions about the project.
Officials will also provide attendees with information about the project’s time frame, the environmental study process and proposed alternatives.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m o 8 p.m. at the Fairwood Branch Library on Old Hammond Highway.
