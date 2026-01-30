Public hearing held for proposed Injection Well near Donaldsonville, some residents say they are against it

DONALDSONVILLE — Residents in Ascension Parish are fighting to stop a proposed carbon capture pipeline.

Blue Sky Infrastructure is looking to drill a Class IV Injection Well near Donaldsonville. The well is tied to a proposed River Parish Sequestration Pipeline; some residents say they don't want it.

"We don't even need this because carbon capture is something that they are experiencing on and we don't need to experience in this parish," Reverend Harry Joseph said.

Some Ascension Parish residents on both the east and west sides say they are against the proposed injection well, with concerns over the potential impacts it may have on the environment and the health of residents.

Robyn Penn Delaney says there are schools less than three miles away from the proposed path.

"From Lowery Middle School and Lowery Elementary School, the proposed well is only 2.5 miles away. From the Brusly where Mr. Joseph lives and other constituents, it's less than a mile. To me, that's not enough buffer zone," resident Robyn Penn Delaney said.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Chief, James Leblanc, spoke on behalf of the sheriff and parish president in support of the injection well.

Leblanc says this project will help with the overall enhancement of the west side of the parish.

"Countless new businesses that support industry and create more jobs will take place on the west bank. This industry will also help a new hospital be built to provide better health care on the west bank," he said.

A representative from Blue Sky Infrastructures also spoke during the hearing, stating that if approved, they would only store carbon dioxide where they have the right to do so.

"I know that it is very often that these departments host these hearings just to say they did it and then pass it anyway, so if that happens, you know we're prepared to challenge it every step of the way in support of the community," Campaigner with Rise St. James, Jack Green, said.

Thursday night was just a public hearing; no decision was made. Residents have until tomorrow evening to submit written comments concerning the proposed injection well to the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy Office of Permitting and Compliance.