Public affairs firm donates $12,000 to, volunteers with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE - A bipartisan government relations, public affairs, and consulting firm in the capital city is giving back to its roots.

Read Cornerstone Government Affairs' statement below:

Cornerstone Government Affairs, a leading bipartisan government relations, public affairs and consulting firm, donated $12,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as part of an effort to support food banks in communities across the country, the firm announced today. In addition to the monetary donation, Cornerstone’s Baton Rouge team spent Friday, September 16 volunteering at the center.

Collectively, on the “Day of Giving” campaign commemorating Cornerstone’s 20th anniversary, the firm volunteered at and donated more than $200,000 to 14 food banks in communities across the country where Cornerstone has offices.

“With the residual effects of the pandemic and rising food prices straining family budgets, addressing food insecurity in America is an urgent need,” said Cornerstone President and Managing Director Geoff Gonella, one of the firm’s founders. “That’s why we focused our 20th anniversary Day of Service on supporting local food banks and giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

In Louisiana, one in eight state residents in the 11-parish service area are food insecure: one in five of those individuals are children. Louisiana is the #1 state for childhood hunger and the #3 in senior hunger in the US. In 2021 alone, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributed 16.7 million meals to those in need.

“Corporate leadership and volunteerism in the philanthropic space are hugely impactful for nonprofit organizations,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. “The Food Bank relies heavily on volunteers and donors to help us feed our neighbors throughout our 11-parish service area.”