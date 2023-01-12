Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars.

According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores, Texas sought out victims with property damage in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Orleans and Tangipahoa parishes after the 2021 storm.

Investigators say Mitchell would negotiate a greater settlement and then pocketed the money rather than giving it to the property owners. Mitchell is also accused of forging victims' signatures on multiple occasions.

He's suspected of victimizing at least seven different people to the tune of more than $592,000.

Mitchell is facing charges of theft and forgery across four different parishes. He was booked into the St. Charles Parish jail on Thursday.