Prosecutors reject plea offer from former deputy accused of sex crimes

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office rejected a plea offer submitted by former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins.

Watch live newscasts here; see Nakamoto's full report at 6 o'clock

Perkins lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, said the offer included decades in prison, but would not disclose specifics of the deal prosecutors turned down.

"It's difficult because you have to have your client agree to negotiate in good faith," Ambeau said. "You make an offer the client is willing to take and that's the same for the state. They make an offer they are willing to give the client. Everyone has to negotiate in good faith. Right now we are not in a place where we are agreeing on any kind of offer."

Prosecutors confirmed the rejection of Perkins' offer and said the state has made Perkins no offers.

"We look forward to trial," said Cory Dennis, with the attorney general's office.

Dennis and his former wife Cynthia are accused of child rape and child porn. Dennis was a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time of his arrest in 2019. Cynthia was a Livingston Parish teacher at Westside Junior High.

Last month, the WBRZ Investigative Unit published new court filings that showed Cynthia and Dennis served sweets tainted with semen to her class and took photos. Court documents indicate the pictures were labeled with kids' names on them.

Ambeau said despite his client's willingness to entertain plea offers, he's not taking accountability for his alleged actions.

"We're not in a position to take responsibility for actions," Ambeau said. "Sometimes it's in the best interest of a criminal defendant to take a plea rather than face the exposure at trial. Mr. Perkins exposure at trial is multiple life sentences and that's a very serious thing. If we can find a common ground to agree upon where he doesn't expose himself to that kind of risk and it's in his best interest then that's what we'll do."

Ambeau said he's also fighting another battle. He's trying to have his client Dennis tried separately from his ex-wife Cynthia. A judge ruled against them, but Ambeau said he's asked her to reconsider.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday.