Proposed bill aims to give state legislature more flexibility about when it meets and how it works

Rep. Kyle Green proposed a constitutional amendment to move up the start date of regular legislative sessions.

BATON ROUGE (LSU Manship School News) - A proposal by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, is sparking debate over how, and when, Louisiana's Legislature should conduct its work.

House Bill 752, advanced by a House committee on Tuesday, aims to significantly reshape the state's legislative calendar and the constitutional framework that governs it.

At the heart of the bill is a proposed constitutional amendment to shift the start date of Louisiana's legislative session.

Currently, the session begins in March or April each year and lasts into June.

HB 752 would move the start date to the second Monday in January, and the last day would be no later than May 1 st unless two-thirds of the lawmakers voted to extend the session.

While that change alone is notable, the broader intent of the bill is to grant lawmakers, who serve part-time, more control over their own schedule by transferring certain constitutional mandates into joint legislative rules.

Green argues that the current system is too rigid. "How we govern ourselves as a legislature, I think, should be strictly up to us," he said, emphasizing that the bill is less about locking in a specific calendar and more about creating flexibility.

Green repeatedly described the bill as "a conversation starter," signaling openness to revisions as it moves through the legislative process. Two-thirds of lawmakers — and the state's voters — must approve constitutional amendments.

Louisiana's Constitution currently dictates many aspects of legislative sessions, including timing and duration. Green believes those provisions are overly restrictive and that shifting them to joint rules, which lawmakers can modify more easily, would modernize the system.

He noted that his approach mirrors how the U.S. Constitution outlines congressional sessions, leaving more procedural control to the lawmakers themselves. Supporters say the flexibility could improve both the quality of legislation and the lives of lawmakers.

One practical concern raised during discussions is the impact of the current calendar on legislators with school-aged children, who must arrange childcare during sessions that extend outside the academic year.

Under HB 752, the state would still maintain its alternating regular and fiscal sessions. However, legislators could gain more freedom to decide when and how often they meet.

Green stressed that he is not committed to a specific start date, only to the idea that sessions should begin earlier and operate with greater adaptability.

"That's up for the body to decide. All I'm trying to do is create flexibility," said Green.

The proposal drew a mix of support and skepticism from legislators.

Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, emerged as one of the bill's strongest backers, arguing that more time could lead to more thoughtful policymaking. He even floated a more ambitious long-term vision, a session stretching from January to August, with lawmakers meeting one week per month.

"How many people can afford this lifestyle? Who can take off for four months?" Wright asked.

Not all members of the House and Government Affairs Committee were convinced, though, and the vote to advance the bill was 9-4. Several members raised logistical concerns about the proposed changes.

Rep. Foy Bryan Gadberry, R-West Monroe, and Rep. Wilford Carter Sr., D-Lake Charles, both questioned whether extending or shifting the session would create unnecessary complications.

Gadberry argued that 119 days is too long, preferring to keep the 60-day framework.

Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, pointed out that starting earlier in the year could create challenges for staff preparing legislation during the Christmas season.

He also noted that the Revenue Estimating Conference, which estimates how much revenue the Legislature will have to spend, currently meets in May, which could be a problem under the proposed schedule.

Green countered that logistical issues can be adjusted.

The business community also expressed hesitation. Jim Patterson, representing the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said his members are largely satisfied with the current system.

"Businesses like consistency, they like certainty, and this would remove that," said Patterson.

Green, caught off guard by the opposition, pushed back by noting that lawmakers already have mechanisms, such as petitioning to reconvene, that introduce uncertainty.

"I don't understand the hesitancy… because there are still mechanisms already in place that would create uncertainty for businesses," said Green.

Despite the concerns, HB 752 advanced out of committee, though not without opposition. The bill now heads to the House floor, where further amendments are expected.

"I do think it's an issue that is worth the full attention of the legislature, and everybody should have an opportunity to weigh in," Green said.

Green was also scheduled to present a second proposal, House Bill 307, meant to allow the governor and legislators to accept and deposit campaign contributions during a regular legislative session. But he moved to defer it.

Fundraising during legislative sessions has been off-limits.