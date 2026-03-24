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LSP: LaPlace man killed in Monday night crash on I-55

1 hour 48 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 3:31 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - A LaPlace man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday on I-55, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials said around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Kylen R. Wilkens of LaPlace died after his vehicle ran off I-55 near La. Highway 1040 and struck a closed DOTD weigh station.

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Wilkens was unrestrained. The crash is still under investigation.

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