LSP: LaPlace man killed in Monday night crash on I-55

HAMMOND - A LaPlace man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday on I-55, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials said around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Kylen R. Wilkens of LaPlace died after his vehicle ran off I-55 near La. Highway 1040 and struck a closed DOTD weigh station.

Wilkens was unrestrained. The crash is still under investigation.