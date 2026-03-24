82°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in stabbing at Burger King on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Burger King on Florida Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.
The stabbing took place at the Burger King in the 4900 block of Florida Boulevard. Officials received the call around 4:28 p.m., and the injured person's condition is unknown at this time.
Trending News
Baton Rouge police vehicles are on scene. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Geaux Far Day' at state capitol connects lawmakers with early childhood development...
-
Ascension Parish deputies arrest 2 men accused of Gonzales drive-by shooting
-
1 dead following fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive in Baton...
-
Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish schools to hold job fair for teachers