US EPA OKs wider ethanol sales in bid to control gas costs, but move could increase food prices

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that it would temporarily allow widespread sales of a higher-ethanol gas blend in a move that may tamp down consumer prices that have soared since the Iran war began.

Lawmakers from across the aisle had called for Trump’s EPA to approve the blend known as E15 in the summer to try to lower prices at the pump. Past administrations have taken similar measures, and the biofuel is already allowed in the summer in some states.

Not all experts are convinced the move will lower gas prices more than a few cents, and consumers may be trading lower costs at the pump for higher prices at the grocery store.

“Corn used for ethanol is corn that’s not used for food,” said University of Minnesota professor Jason Hill. Instead, he thinks this move is a signal of goodwill to farmers, coinciding with planting season, encouraging them to plant corn despite rising fertilizer and diesel costs.

The sale of E15 is typically limited during the summer months because it can contribute to harmful air pollution.

According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Baton Rouge stood at $3.52 on Monday — up nearly 50 percent from this time last month. The average has climbed $1.12 in four weeks.