Fired Jefferson Parish deputy arrested in Ascension Parish after allegedly violating restraining order

PRAIRIEVILLE — A fired Jefferson Parish deputy accused of violating a restraining order turned himself in to Ascension Parish authorities earlier this week.

According to arrest records, 48-year-old Kristian Fricke was arrested on Tuesday on violation of protective order charges.

A spokesperson at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said that Fricke called and texted the alleged victim in violation of an active protective order. WBRZ has asked deputies for more information about why the victim had a protective order against Fricke.

Shortly after a warrant was issued for Fricke's arrest, he turned himself in.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that Fricke, a sergeant, was fired from the department in February after working there since 2012.