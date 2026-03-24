'See ya buddy:' Police looking for Port Allen woman who dodged repo man

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police are looking for a woman who took off in a vehicle that was being repossessed.

Police say repossession agents went to the 800 Block of North 13th Street on Monday to retrieve the car. The agents told Rhonda “Razzberry” Franklin that she could get her things out of the car before they took it.

Franklin allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of the 2016 BMW X5, said "see ya buddy," and then drove away.

She is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.