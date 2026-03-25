82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jersey Mike's donating 100% of Wednesday's sales to Louisiana Special Olympics team

1 hour 54 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 12:01 PM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Across the state, Jersey Mike's locations are donating Wednesday's sales to Team Louisiana athletes competing in the 2026 Special Olympics. 

The "Day of Giving" comes near the end of the sandwich shop's "Month of Giving" campaign, where customers have been given the option to round up and donate to the cause.

Jersey Mike's says on Wednesday, all of the sales - not just profits - will be donated. 

"On Day of Giving every single dollar that comes in nationwide, whether in-store, online or through the app, will go to the cause. Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, when some crews arrive as early as 4 a.m.," a spokesperson said. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days