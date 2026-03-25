Jersey Mike's donating 100% of Wednesday's sales to Louisiana Special Olympics team

BATON ROUGE - Across the state, Jersey Mike's locations are donating Wednesday's sales to Team Louisiana athletes competing in the 2026 Special Olympics.

The "Day of Giving" comes near the end of the sandwich shop's "Month of Giving" campaign, where customers have been given the option to round up and donate to the cause.

Jersey Mike's says on Wednesday, all of the sales - not just profits - will be donated.

"On Day of Giving every single dollar that comes in nationwide, whether in-store, online or through the app, will go to the cause. Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, when some crews arrive as early as 4 a.m.," a spokesperson said.