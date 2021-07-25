Prison for Louisiana tax preparer in fraud case

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former tax preparer from north Louisiana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport said Friday.

Angelena Adams, 52, of the Princeton community in Bossier Parish was ordered to serve 27 months in prison and pay restitution of more than $188,000.

“She pleaded guilty on March 15, 2021, to making and subscribing to a false return,” the release from acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said.

Prosecutors said Adams filed a false tax return for the tax year 2013. It stated her adjusted gross income was $166,011 when it was much higher, with gross receipts from her tax preparation business totaling $702,855.

The news release also said Adams did not report income from her tax preparation business in Ringgold for the tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015.