Prince Harry: The British press was destroying my mental health

During a recent interview with James Corden, Prince Harry spoke candidly about his reasons for deciding to step away from life as an active member of England's royal family.

According to CNN, Prince Harry's one-on-one discussion with "The Late Late Show" host features a moment in which the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex said he decided he needed to "get (his) family out of here (the UK)" and that he preferred the depiction of royal life seen on Netflix show "The Crown" to the one published in newspapers.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he said during the segment. "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do."

CNN reports that the release of Harry's interview with Corden comes days before he and Meghan sit down for a prime-time interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the segment with Corden, the pair travel around Los Angeles in an open-top bus, Harry discussed his feelings on "The Crown," saying, "I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," he said.

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional," Harry added of the show, about which his fellow royals have generally been tight-lipped. "But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but ... it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

The couple's battle against the UK press has been quite public.

In early February, Meghan won a privacy claim against the publishers of the Mail after they published a letter she sent her father, and launched a stinging rebuke to "dehumanizing" media organizations after the verdict, saying the "damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

Harry told Corden that since he and Meghan have moved, the two have enjoyed video-chats with the Queen and Prince Philip.

"We've Zoomed them a few times, they've seen Archie running around," he said.

He joked that Philip, instead of clicking the button to leave a meeting, just shuts the laptop when the conversation is over. The 99-year-old prince is currently in the hospital in London suffering from an infection, though Harry's interview was likely filmed before his admission and does not comment on it.

According to CNN, Harry also discussed his relationship with Meghan and their son Archie, revealing the child's first word was "crocodile" and that the Queen sent him a waffle maker for Christmas, at Meghan's request.

Turning to the couple's early romance, he said: "Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And eventually when you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else."

The remainder of the interview featured a visit to the house used in the '90s Will Smith series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," with the Prince revealing his rather dubious rapping skills and a video-call with Meghan on Harry's phone.

The couple recently announced they are expecting a second child and this may a topic of discussion during their upcoming extensive interview with Oprah Winfrey.