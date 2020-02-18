75°
President Trump pardons former NFL franchise owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

1 hour 38 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 February 18, 2020 11:11 AM February 18, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Eddie DeBartolo Photo: CNN

CNN reports that President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, granting clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

DeBartolo is the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers with ties to Louisiana. 

In 1997, he stepped down as the team's owner when two Louisiana newspapers reported that he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

About a year later, DeBartolo pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to Louisiana's Governor Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

Though he avoided prison, he was fined $1 million and the NFL suspended him for a year. 

