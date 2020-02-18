President Trump pardons former NFL franchise owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

CNN reports that President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, granting clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

DeBartolo is the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers with ties to Louisiana.

In 1997, he stepped down as the team's owner when two Louisiana newspapers reported that he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

About a year later, DeBartolo pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to Louisiana's Governor Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

Though he avoided prison, he was fined $1 million and the NFL suspended him for a year.