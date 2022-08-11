83°
Latest Weather Blog
Preset barricade locations for flood warnings in Baton Rouge
As spotty showers are more frequent during this time of year, Baton Rouge roadways are more susceptible to flooding. The Baton Rouge Police Department released an official list of locations that have preset barricades on the roadways in case of a weather event.
These locations are more likely to flood during heavy rainfalls, so the list was created to prepare residents for possible closures.
It is important that citizens consider these preset barricade locations during flood warnings. The list includes the streets and cross streets of each preset area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
-
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
-
Bad behavior surrounding drug store dumpster, neighbor's property tainted
-
After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee...
-
After 2-year-old's overdose death, family plans to sue state over DCFS failure