Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19, baby successfully delivered at Baton Rouge hospital

1 hour 28 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 12:52 PM June 25, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pregnant woman from Baton Rouge passed away Thursday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Doctors at Woman's Hospital successfully delivered her two-pound baby, according to the family.

The mother, Allie Guidry, was not due until October. Family tells WBRZ that Guidry was hospitalized with the virus at the end of May. She was placed on a ventilator a few weeks ago, and did not get better. 

Allie and her fiance both lived in Baton Rouge. 

"We'd like people to know to take this virus seriously," the woman's mother, Denise, said with the woman's boyfriend, Michael. "But do not stop living your life - be cautious, be careful. It's no joke."

The family is asking for prayers, and says right now her baby is stable and currently being cared for in the NICU at Woman's Hospital.

