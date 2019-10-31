Prairieville woman sentenced to 15 years following fatal crash involving pedestrian

Brittany Mackie

ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish woman accused of driving the car connected with a fatal hit and run has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Earlier this summer, Brittany Mackie pled guilty to negligent homicide and hit and run driving. WBRZ reported on the fatal crash, which occurred August 13, 2018 when a pedestrian named Christian Martinez was struck while walking southbound on LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police investigated the accident and by August 15, determined that Martinez was hit by a charcoal gray Lexus sedan that may have been driven by Brittany Mackie.

Troopers spoke with Mackie and she confessed to hitting something on her way home after having a few drinks. Reports say she thought she'd hit a street sign. Mackie also admitted to taking Xanax and smoking weed prior to the crash.

After observing the damage to Mackie's vehicle and noting that it was consistent with content recovered at the site of the accident, authorities arrested Mackie and booked her into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

On Monday, Oct. 28 a judge sentenced Mackie to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.