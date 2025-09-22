Prairieville mom pleads no contest to felony sex crimes involving teenagers

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville mom has pleaded no contest to felony sex crimes involving teenagers, District Attorney Ricky Babin's office said Monday.

Leeann Yammarino, 44, pleaded no contest to two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, also a felony.

Prosecutors alleged she had sex with a person between the age of 13 and 17 between Jan. 1, 2024, and July 30, 2024. Also, she had been accused of "sexting" with multiple teenagers ranging from 14 to 16 years old.

In May 2025, Babin said Yammarino's case was unique because she is a married mother of a teenager, and the mom was highly involved in extracurricular activities at Dutchtown High School.

Yammarino's no contest plea means that she neither admits nor disputes the charges and will accept the court's penalty. She is due for sentencing Nov. 18.