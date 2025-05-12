Prairieville mom arrested for sex offenses with teenage boys picks up new charges

A Prairieville mom accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy last year is now facing additional charges involving other teens.

Dutchtown High parent Leeann Yammarino has been in jail since her July 2024 arrest for alleged sex offenses with multiple teenage boys.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned there are even more purported victims than previously thought.

"We received some supplemental reports from the sheriff's office, which clarified some things. We did amend the bill and a couple of charges were added," District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

The 43-year-old was originally booked for having sex with a 14-year-old on two separate occasions, as well as indecent behavior with that victim and three others.

"It deals with any lewd behavior directed toward a minor, like sending texts or photographs or emails."

Since then, investigators say they have discovered two additional teens Yammarino was "sexting," bringing the total number of victims to six. Their ages ranged from 14 to 16.

Though she has been in jail for nine months, she does have a bond, which has been amended with the new charges to $350,000.

Babin says, for now, it's better she stays there.

WBRZ asked if he believed she was a danger to the public.

"Her victims are minors, and it's multiple counts. It wasn't an isolated incident, so yes. In my opinion, she is."

Babin says this case is unique because Yammarino is a married mother of a teenager, and the mom was highly involved in extracurricular activities at Dutchtown.

"Unfortunately, having sexual contact with minors is way more common than you would think, so as far as the crime itself, it's not uncommon. I guess the number [of victims] and some of the facts that you've outlined before — the type of person this is — that would be unusual."

Yammarino's attorney did not provide WBRZ with a statement, other than to say the 'new' charges happened around the same time as the original arrest charges.

Babin says a trial date should be set soon