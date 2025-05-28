Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man pleads guilty to crimes against children, sexual abuse of an animal
DONALDSONVILLE - A Prairieville man pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse of animals and crimes against children after he was arrested in 2022.
Jeremy Crochet, 31, was arrested in October of 2022 after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators were able to trace the tip to a messaging app in a home in Ascension Parish.
Deputies found multiple electronic devices in the home. On these devices they found numerous photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material and sexual abuse of animals.
Crochet pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of an animal, possession of pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, meaning he will only serve for seven years in the department and the other eight will be suspended.
Upon his release, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
