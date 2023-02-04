Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway.

According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along LA-42 near I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the man.

Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cantrelle returned to the scene later and was arrested for a hit and run and driving without insurance.

State Police said neither Cantrelle or Millet are suspected of being under the influence.