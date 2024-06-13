92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prairieville man arrested for failing to report body found inside home after several days

Thursday, June 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a man after he was found in a home with a body that was dead for several days.

Garryl Blouin, 37, was booked Wednesday on a failure to seek assistance charge after deputies performed a welfare check at a residence along Melrose Drive in Prairieville. 

Deputies said they found both the dead body and Blouin in the home. Blouin had allegedly remained in the home with the body for several days without reporting the death to authorities.

Detectives do not suspect foul play and the cause of death and identity of the deceased will be released pending an autopsy.

