Prairieville man arrested for entering alligator enclosure at Tampa resort

Friday, June 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida police arrested a Prairieville man who allegedly climbed into an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. 

According to the Tampa Police, Jacob Pursifull, 20, jumped over a fence and illegally entered the park June 1. Pursifull, as well as two other subjects, walked to the alligator enclosure, and Pursifull jumped in while one of the people he was with filmed it and posted it to social media. 

Police were able to identify Pursifull due to the social media posts and arrested him Monday evening. 

Pursifull was charged with burglary, theft of services, and trespassing. 

