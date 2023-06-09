Prairieville man arrested for entering alligator enclosure at Tampa resort

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida police arrested a Prairieville man who allegedly climbed into an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay.

According to the Tampa Police, Jacob Pursifull, 20, jumped over a fence and illegally entered the park June 1. Pursifull, as well as two other subjects, walked to the alligator enclosure, and Pursifull jumped in while one of the people he was with filmed it and posted it to social media.

?DON'T DO THIS ? A man hopped the barrier around an alligator exhibit at @BuschGardens in Tampa.



Nick Reid says the guy was roughly 5 feet away from an alligator before getting back on the other side.



??: Nick Reid pic.twitter.com/FEdznkSoIm — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) June 2, 2023

Police were able to identify Pursifull due to the social media posts and arrested him Monday evening.

Pursifull was charged with burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.