Prairieville homeowners still on edge as water stays high days after storm

PRAIRIEVILLE - Carolyn White is relying on her faith as water creeps into the yards of homes along Bluff Road.

There are fears of flooding after residents were hit with heavy rain Monday.

“It’s gradually creeping up and now it’s surrounded my home except for my driveway,” white said.

She’s lived in her home in Prairieville since 2014, and hasn’t seen the water come this close to her home since the August 2016 flood.

“I’m nervous, but I still have in the back of my mind that I’m going to be okay... But some of my neighbors are not,” White said.

Neighbors say the flood water has been rising in their backyards since April. Monday’s rain storm only made it worse.

“The water has been back there for about four weeks before we had the rainstorm on Monday. On Monday we woke up, and it came up a lot. We said okay. It’s time to sandbag,” neighbor Natalie Gros said.

She lives next door, and her home is now surrounded by a wall of sandbags. Gros hopes the aqua dams placed along Manchac Road will help prevent major flooding.

“I’m relieved because we have the sandbags up but nervous because I know this won’t go away tomorrow. It’s going to be here for a while. Hopefully we can get pumps out," Gros said. "Thankfully we have the aqua dams now, but hopefully get pumps out and start to get the water out of here."

Eyes will remain on the sky, hoping the rain doesn’t last too long.