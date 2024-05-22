Prairieville-based film production company inks deal to bring Hallmark, Lifetime productions to state

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Louisiana film industry veteran best known for starring alongside Judd Nelson and Kevin Costner in 1985's "Fandango" has started a new film company that will bring Hallmark and Lifetime productions to the state.

Chuck Bush's F3 Films has inked a deal with the California-based SilverScreen Pictures with the expressed "purpose of producing motion pictures in the Faith, Family, Freedom space," a release announcing the venture said.

“The idea is to create a slate of films exhibiting what I believe to be Louisiana values, providing high paying film jobs to our talented Louisiana workforce,” Bush said.

The first project on deck is "A Big Easy Christmas" written by New Orleans screenwriter Michael Perronne. The film will be filmed in locations throughout New Orleans and is tentatively set to begin production this summer, the release said.

More films to be produced as part of the slate to be announced in the coming months. More information is available on SilverScreen Pictures' website.

Bush's venture to bring more film production to the state comes about a year after a near complete production stoppage caused by the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Baton Rouge's own film infrastructure has also seen changes over the last few years, including Celtic Media Centre going through a regime change.

F3 Films' announcement is a more local push to expand Louisiana film. A week before the announcement, a state tourism and entertainment delegation announced an effort to court international filmmakers to film in the state with a visit to the Cannes Film Festival.