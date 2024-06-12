78°
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night

1 hour 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 9:49 PM June 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after a child was airlifted from a home on Sharon Hills Street with severe burns Wednesday evening.

Officials said an AirMed unit was landing around 9:45 p.m. to take the child to a hospital. 

It is unclear how the child got burned. As of 9:45 p.m., there was no active fire in the area. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. No more information was immediately available. 

