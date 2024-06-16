St. Gabriel kicks off Juneteenth with a ride from Buffalo Soldiers Freedom Motorcycle Club

SAINT GABRIEL - The country is getting ready to celebrate the holiday of Juneteenth, while the city of Saint Gabriel, Louisiana already has a head start.

The city kicked off its weekend full of celebration for Juneteenth with the fourth annual Buffalo Soldiers Freedom Ride. The two-mile ride honored a group of historic African Americans.

The Saint Gabriel chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Freedom Motorcycle Club takes the ride each year in commemoration of their namesake; the famous African American regiment that was formed in the 19th century.

The president of the chapter Freddy Frasier says the regiment played a pivotal role in what was the groundwork for future African American soldiers.

"They showed that we had the ability to go out and fight for our country with meaning and honor," Frasier said.

A councilman of Saint Gabriel Hoza Redditt told WBRZ that even though it was not a huge crowd, as long as they were able to reach someone.

"It was a small gathering, but it was a big gathering experience. and I think that it's going to grow more and the best is yet to come." Redditt said.

"I'm just proud of the Buffalo soldiers coming together and our city the mayor and everybody came together to make this happen.".

Mayor of St. Gabriel Lionel Johnson hopes for the event to keep growing.

"Touch one, touch some and we expect this event to continue to grow we expect our people to learn and embrace; and so we call it the freedom ride in celebration of the freedom we received from Juneteenth.