Baton Rouge Army Recruiting Company celebrates U.S. Army's 249th birthday

BATON ROUGE - June 14th is the 249th birthday of the U.S. Army. On June 14th, 1775, the Second Continental Congress created the Continental Army, an enlisted service of rifleman during the days of the American Revolution. They'd later be known as the U.S. Army.

249 years to that day, the U.S. Army Recruiting Company Baton Rouge celebrated the day with a ceremony at the Goodwood Library.

They wanted to celebrate soldiers in the area who exemplify what the army stands for. They did this by recognizing the longest-serving enlisted soldiers and future soldiers in Baton Rouge.

"I'm considered the oldest soldier here. As Commander, I've been here 32 years. I enlisted in 1991. I shipped for basic in May of 1992. So 32 years of service," Lieutenant Colonel Adam Marsh said.

Marsh served with the U.S. Army Rangers in the 1990s, one of the U.S. Military's most elite forces. During his time serving, he traveled all around the world, going to five of the seven continents.

Before that, he wasn't sure what to do after graduating high school. He couldn't afford college, so he decided to give the army a shot.

"I thought I'd join the army for three years, and get some experience. I'd get to see the world and I'd get money for college. And a lot of people do that. Now here I am, 32 years later still serving." Marsh said.

Now Marsh is a Battalion Commander for the recruiting company in Baton Rouge. Marsh is tasked with looking for the future of the U.S. Army. One of those future soldiers is Adonis Frazier.

Frazier, a 17-year-old, took one more step to that Friday, taking the Army Oath of Enlistment at the ceremony along with two others. Frazier has big hopes for his future in the Army.

"I wanted to make a difference in the world and I wanted to improve my way of life and show people that you can be something no matter what job you do," Frazier said.

The Army's birthday is filled with tradition. Every year, the longest-serving enlisted soldier and the youngest enlisted soldier team up to cut an Army birthday cake. Marsh and Frazier wielded the sword this year, as they cut the cake with a sword.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome helped with the cake cutting, thanking those who have served.

"Baton Rouge certainly respects and honors those who have served in the military not long ago having become a purple heart city," Broome said.

In addition to the Army's birthday, June 14th Flag Day, the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress adopting the U.S. flag in 1777.