Saints free agent wide receiver signings adjusting well to culture

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints completed their second day Mandatory Minicamp on Wednesday.

This week is the first time the entire offense has been together since the hiring of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator in the offseason. With the departure of Michael Thomas in the receiving corps, New Orleans drafted Bub Means and signed free agents Equanimeous St. Brown and Cedrick Wilson.

After practice, Head Coach Dennis Allen said St. Brown and Wilson are adjusting well to New Orleans.

“The biggest thing is that you got two veteran players that have come in and put their head down and gone to work, have bought into the way that we're trying to coach the position, what we're trying to install from a scheme standpoint,” Allen said. “I think sometimes one of the challenges you have when you bring in veteran players is, they've established themselves and established a way of doing things, and for a lot of these guys, they've been able to have some success doing that, and so the challenge kind of becomes getting guys to buy into what you're doing and how you want to do it.”

Thursday is the last day of Minicamp.