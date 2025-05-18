Power restored in the City of Plaquemine following overnight outage

UPDATE

PLAQUEMINE — Officials say power should be restored in the City of Plaquemine as of 11:05 a.m.

Anyone who does not have power should call the City After-Hours number at 225-687-4796 to report their address.

ORIGINAL

PLAQUEMINE — Crews are working to restore power in the City of Plaquemine after a CT breakdown at the Entergy substation.

Officials said the outage began around 11 p.m. Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.

As of 7:12 a.m. Sunday, City officials said they expect the power to be restored within four hours.

A social media post by the City of Plaquemine said the outage is in the hands of the city.

"While the city has its own electrical power supplier, the power is supplied through Entergy electrical lines to the City, and this issue is due to a breakdown of Entergy substation equipment," the post said.