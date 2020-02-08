Power restored after underground transformer caught fire

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has restored power to Downtown Baton Rouge after an underground transformer caught fire, causing the electrical company to cut off power to the area.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred on Florida St. between Third St. and Lafayette. Smoke was seen coming from the ground where the transformer is located. For safety reasons, Entergy cut off power in that area while fire crews worked to put out the fire.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished, and crews safely removed water that was inside the hole where the transformer is located.

Entergy says about 200 customers were without power. The power was restored earlier than expected.

BRFD spokesperson Curte Monte explained the electrical fire isn't as serious as a similar fire that cut power for hours downtown in 2018.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials are still investigating.

Click here to see video of the incident.