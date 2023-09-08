75°
Power outages reported in Old South Baton Rouge as stormy weather moves into capital area
BATON ROUGE - Neighborhoods near Highland Road are experiencing significant power outages Friday afternoon amid reports of a transformer explosion.
According to Entergy, more than 1,500 households just south of the 10/110 split lost power around 1:40 p.m.. It's unclear when those affected customers will get their electricity restored.
It coincides with a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for much of the capital area around that same time.
***SEVERE T-STORM WARNING*** for the boxed area. Head inside, this is a dangerous thunderstorm. #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/5NBG1Q5aOY— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 8, 2023
This is a developing story.
