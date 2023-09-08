Power outages reported in Old South Baton Rouge as stormy weather moves into capital area

BATON ROUGE - Neighborhoods near Highland Road are experiencing significant power outages Friday afternoon amid reports of a transformer explosion.

According to Entergy, more than 1,500 households just south of the 10/110 split lost power around 1:40 p.m.. It's unclear when those affected customers will get their electricity restored.

It coincides with a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for much of the capital area around that same time.

This is a developing story.