Power outages reported in Old South Baton Rouge as stormy weather moves into capital area

Friday, September 08 2023 1:58 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Neighborhoods near Highland Road are experiencing significant power outages Friday afternoon amid reports of a transformer explosion.

According to Entergy, more than 1,500 households just south of the 10/110 split lost power around 1:40 p.m.. It's unclear when those affected customers will get their electricity restored.

It coincides with a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for much of the capital area around that same time. 

This is a developing story. 

