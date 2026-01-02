74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Power outages planned for Plaquemine due to maintenance

PLAQUEMINE - The City of Plaquemine announced on Friday that citywide power outages will occur next week due to maintenance.

According to the city's Director of Utilities, Paul Seawell Jr., the outages are planned to take place on Monday from 4 to 6:30 a.m. and on Wednesday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The outages are due to maintenance occurring at the electric substation. 

