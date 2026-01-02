74°
Latest Weather Blog
Power outages planned for Plaquemine due to maintenance
PLAQUEMINE - The City of Plaquemine announced on Friday that citywide power outages will occur next week due to maintenance.
According to the city's Director of Utilities, Paul Seawell Jr., the outages are planned to take place on Monday from 4 to 6:30 a.m. and on Wednesday from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Trending News
The outages are due to maintenance occurring at the electric substation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump delays increased tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities for...
-
18-year-old dies in New Year's Eve dirt bike crash, State Police say
-
'I'm going to blow this b---h up:' LSUPD arrest man accused of...
-
Health subsidies expire, launching millions of Americans into 2026 with steep insurance...
-
Helping keep Baton Rouge, capital region clean from litter is a perfect...