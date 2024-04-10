72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outages, damage keeps Pointe Coupee, East and West Feliciana parish schools closed Thursday

5 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 12:51 PM April 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parish schools will remain closed Thursday after severe weather left damaged and continuing power outages Wednesday. 

"Due to damage and power outages throughout the parish and at the schools, West Feliciana Parish Schools will remain closed Thursday, April 11," Milton said. "Please continue monitoring the weather to stay safe."

Trending News

The East Feliciana Parish school system said it would also remain closed. Pointe Coupee Parish schools said they will remain closed due to damages and power outages. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days