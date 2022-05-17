Power outage closes elementary school Tuesday; students moved to another campus

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school lost power late Tuesday morning, prompting the East Baton Rouge school system to move students to another campus to finish out the school day.

Parkview Elementary suffered a power outage around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the school system said it didn't expect electricity to be restored there for hours.

According to EBR Schools, the children where taken by bus to Woodlawn Middle School, about two miles away on Tiger Bend Road. Parents are being told to pick up their children from the Woodlawn campus at their normal dismissal time.