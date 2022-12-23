Power companies responding to multiple outages in WBRZ broadcasting area

Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews are working as safely and quickly as they can to restore it.

According to the Entergy and Demco outage maps, approximately 7,000 customers throughout the state were affected by the outages. As of 11 a.m., almost 2,000 of those customers were in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Due to the winter weather that is presently over the area, we are experiencing numerous scattered outages," Entergy's outage map read. "Entergy personnel are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service."