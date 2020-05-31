Potential for tropical development in the Gulf this week

Tropical Storm Amanda in the east Pacific made landfall in southern Mexico this morning, and is now inland over Guatemala, bringing high amounts of rainfall across parts of southern Mexico. The remnants of Amanda are expected to slowly move towards the southwestern Gulf, where re-development will be possible next week.

From there, uncertainty remains as far as the track, since we first need an organized system to develop. Regardless, ensembles are hinting at a weak area of low pressure over the central/western Gulf late next week, where heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern - especially areas east of the track.

This is a snapshot of what one of our forecast models, the European model, is indicating on Monday, June 8 (also goes to show how long we have to continue to monitor this system). The positioning will very likely change between now and then, but you get an idea of the potential for heavy rain all along the Gulf Coast states.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

