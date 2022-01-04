Postal worker stabbed on mail route in Zachary; authorities still searching for attacker

ZACHARY - Crime scene tape lined a gas station in Zachary as police scoured the area after they say a female postal worker showed up with stab wounds.

It was an attack on New Year's Eve that shocked many living in the area.

"It's extremely unusual. I used to work at this store. It's so close to home. It's unbelievable," nearby resident Dr. Stephanie Sullivan said.

Authorities said the worker was stabbed while on the job at the Audubon Park Apartment Complex along Mount Pleasant Road. She suffered minor injuries.

Residents who live there say they recently received a notice saying their mail will not be delivered this week.

"We've been notified that we have to go to the post office to pick it up," apartment resident Sharon Weatherspoon said.

Many questions remain unanswered, including a possible motive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the United States Postal Inspection Service to investigate.

No arrests have been made so far.

The USPS released the following statement about the incident.

"The security of all postal employees is essential. The Postal Service provides mandatory safety training and instructions to all employees and ensures they have the resources needed to do their job safely. We routinely remind our employees, especially our letter carriers, to always be aware of their surroundings. Letter carriers often become part of the communities they serve, and we depend on our customers to help maintain this vigilance. If customers see something, we ask them to say something, by contacting local law enforcement or the Postal Inspection Service. Privacy guidelines prevent us from discussing the specific employee involved in this matter. The Postal Service is working with the property management company to assess the situation and determine how best to maintain safe delivery. Customers will be provided additional information regarding their mail service."