Post-New Year traffic: Delays throughout much of Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - A combination of rainy weather and post-holiday travel is making for a tumultuous commute Thursday.

Westbound traffic has been particularly slow on I-10, with multiple delays from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way through Ascension Parish.

Drivers will find plenty of delays approaching the I-10/110 split. An accident is also causing major delays on I-10 W near Highland Road. That traffic is backed up all the way toward Gonzales.

Power outages are also causing problems with traffic lights on some roadways, including Airline Highway.