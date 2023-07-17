90°
Latest Weather Blog
Portion of Perkins Road blocked due to fallen tree
BATON ROUGE - Part of Perkins Road was blocked off late Monday morning after a large tree fell onto the roadway.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced around 11 a.m. that Perkins was closed at Reymond Avenue, just north of the I-10 overpass.
Trending News
Crews are currently on the scene clearing the roadway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University students keeping friend's memory alive through scholarship
-
Veto session will likely overturn anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
-
Daughter of EBR sheriff's deputy killed in summer of 2016 raising money...
-
Volunteer group finds body at Flannery Road BREC Park on Saturday
-
Normalcy returning after Plaquemine plant blast; investigation begins