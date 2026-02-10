69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Portion of Magnolia Beach Road blocked due to crash

Tuesday, February 10 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A portion of Magnolia Beach Road is closed after a crash in the area, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported. 

The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection with La. Highway 1019. 

LPSO said at least one person suffered moderate injuries. 

Deputies ask drivers in the area to use caution and expect delays due to significant road blockage. 

