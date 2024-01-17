Latest Weather Blog
Portion of LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall flooded, pipe burst due to freezing temperatures
BATON ROUGE - Water was flowing from the fourth floor down to the first level of Patrick F. Taylor Hall after a pipe burst due to freezing temperatures.
A video shared by Balcony Bengals showed the moment a potion of the ceiling caved in and water surged onto the floor.
Class is back in session ??@LSUBarstool pic.twitter.com/FtVGY9lxRe— Balcony Bengals (@BalconyBengals) January 17, 2024
Classes were canceled in the portion of the building that was flooded.
We are aware of a busted pipe in PFT, which has impacted a section of the building. Because of this, we are canceling classes in the section of PFT affected. Students should check with their professor to find out if their class will be held this evening.— LSU Engineering (@LSUEngineering) January 17, 2024
Trending News
A spokesperson for LSU said the damage to the building has not been assessed yet.
Patrick F. Taylor Hall houses LSU's College of Engineering. The 400,000 square foot building is the largest academic building in the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning
-
Warming shelter in Denham Springs open Tuesday night