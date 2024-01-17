35°
Portion of LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall flooded, pipe burst due to freezing temperatures

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @BalconyBengals

BATON ROUGE - Water was flowing from the fourth floor down to the first level of Patrick F. Taylor Hall after a pipe burst due to freezing temperatures. 

A video shared by Balcony Bengals showed the moment a potion of the ceiling caved in and water surged onto the floor. 

Classes were canceled in the portion of the building that was flooded. 

A spokesperson for LSU said the damage to the building has not been assessed yet. 

Patrick F. Taylor Hall houses LSU's College of Engineering. The 400,000 square foot building is the largest academic building in the state. 

